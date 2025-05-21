Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Douglas Gregory Rauch Sells 1,000 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.16, for a total value of $167,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,241.68. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Douglas Gregory Rauch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 1,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $140,250.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $168.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $74.15 and a one year high of $178.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SFM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

