Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Sells $27,399.33 in Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $27,399.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,859.66. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jaime Mateus-Tique also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 7th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 29,169 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $847,651.14.

On Monday, March 24th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 35,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $1,117,550.00.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $29.62 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The firm has a market cap of $919.38 million, a P/E ratio of 39.49 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.23.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 6.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LQDT. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 651.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,790,000 after acquiring an additional 692,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 457,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 167,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Liquidity Services by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

