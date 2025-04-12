iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC

Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $102.31 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.70.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

