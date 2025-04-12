Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 1,852 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 34,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,465,000 after purchasing an additional 170,145 shares in the last quarter. Petros Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $236.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $660.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares in the company, valued at $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

