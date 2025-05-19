HC Wainwright Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:MIGI opened at $0.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.45.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 368.57% and a negative net margin of 93.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mawson Infrastructure Group will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.
