WBI Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 5,389 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

WBI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth $3,014,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 195,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,264,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $6,872,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,165 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday. Cfra Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $282.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.29.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $274.65 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.41. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.