WBI Investments LLC Purchases New Position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH)

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 90,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the 4th quarter worth about $361,990,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,474,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,095,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,043,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerrit A. Marx sold 320,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $3,730,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,583.04. This represents a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $27,355.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 32,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,077.40. The trade was a 6.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,866 shares of company stock worth $5,081,828. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Stock Up 2.2%

CNH stock opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.50.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Baird R W downgraded CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

