Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,736,825 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625,773 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Uber Technologies worth $165,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,903,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,621,929,000 after buying an additional 1,061,088 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,596,086,000 after buying an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,467,754,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,273,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $800,637,000 after acquiring an additional 774,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $72.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average of $71.47. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,869. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

