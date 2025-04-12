Gladstone Land Co. (LANDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $22.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.