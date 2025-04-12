Antero Midstream Co. (AM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 81.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.1%.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

AM stock opened at $16.08 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

