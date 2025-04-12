Bank of Montreal Can Has $19.76 Million Stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.75% of LCI Industries worth $19,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter worth $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on LCII. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.20.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $77.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.03. LCI Industries has a one year low of $72.31 and a one year high of $129.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.27.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. As a group, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

