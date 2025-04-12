Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,897,000. Enzi Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $569,000. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 512,428 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 145,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,748,872 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $212,943,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Melius downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $140.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $93.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a PE ratio of 94.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.