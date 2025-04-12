T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 315,049 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 132,295 shares.The stock last traded at $35.63 and had previously closed at $38.09.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $978.34 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCHP. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1,466.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.