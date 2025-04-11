The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 565,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Clorox by 26.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLX stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $171.37.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. Clorox had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 316.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

