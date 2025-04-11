Saga (LON:SAGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Saga (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 23.20 ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Saga had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.14%.

Saga Stock Performance

Shares of SAGA opened at GBX 135 ($1.75) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £187.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. Saga has a twelve month low of GBX 93.40 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 151 ($1.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 120.62.

Saga Company Profile

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

