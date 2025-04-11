Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Entegris worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,988,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $259,176,000 after buying an additional 291,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,225,000 after buying an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its position in Entegris by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,636,000 after acquiring an additional 500,581 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,954.40. The trade was a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,524. This represents a 8.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $68.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $147.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.88.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

