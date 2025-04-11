LSV Asset Management Sells 1,971,672 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971,672 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.26% of Vistra worth $123,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 616.0% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.23.

Vistra Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $109.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.31 and a 200 day moving average of $141.40.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.2235 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

