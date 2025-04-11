Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $76,000 Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LCI Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 643,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,536,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LCI Industries by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 57,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

LCII stock opened at $77.11 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $72.31 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.82.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.14%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

