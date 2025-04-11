Arcblock (ABT) Trading 12% Lower This Week

Arcblock (ABT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $56.41 million and $502,292.50 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can now be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 12% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

