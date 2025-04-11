33,529 Shares in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.09% of OneSpan as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of OneSpan by 388.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 53,060 shares in the last quarter. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,659,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of OneSpan by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after buying an additional 157,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 48,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 708,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSPN. StockNews.com cut shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $14.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $550.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.03. OneSpan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.21.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

