Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.04 and traded as low as C$0.90. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands.

Petro-Victory Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.98. The company has a market cap of C$12.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.04.

About Petro-Victory Energy

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas resources in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

