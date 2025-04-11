Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.26 and traded as low as $4.74. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 183,326 shares traded.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.