Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.26 and traded as low as $4.74. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund shares last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 183,326 shares traded.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Down 2.5 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.26.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%.
About Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
