Barclays Cuts Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target to $92.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $101.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $189.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TOL

Toll Brothers Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.61. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,562,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,353,000 after buying an additional 26,079 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,528,853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,509,000 after buying an additional 410,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,263,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,903,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,751,000 after buying an additional 236,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,226,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,449,000 after buying an additional 341,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.