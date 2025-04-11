ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STKS. Stephens lowered their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

STKS opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.52. ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $6.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.33). ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $221.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.71 million. Analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tyler Loy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,627.30. This trade represents a 4.76 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 403,321 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,172,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth about $2,204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Stories

