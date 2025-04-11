KDK Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of KDK Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSTA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,696.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FSTA opened at $49.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $45.31 and a 52-week high of $52.96.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.