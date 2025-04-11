Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Shares of KNX opened at $40.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.29. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,850. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

