Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $170.37, but opened at $166.02. Installed Building Products shares last traded at $167.48, with a volume of 12,171 shares trading hands.

IBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Installed Building Products from $262.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.67 and its 200-day moving average is $198.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,039,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,091,000 after buying an additional 127,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Installed Building Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,053,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 504,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,455,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Installed Building Products by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 485,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,124,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

