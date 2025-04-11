Inlight Wealth Management LLC Takes $4.65 Million Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 547,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,000. Vodafone Group Public comprises 1.5% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 912.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,212 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of VOD opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

