Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

ICHR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Get Ichor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.20 million, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.88. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ichor will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $315,017.28. The trade was a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Ichor by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Ichor by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ichor by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.