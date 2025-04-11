Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $489,000 Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on American Assets Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

American Assets Trust Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:AAT opened at $17.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.69 and a one year high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.17.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 12.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Assets Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.81%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

