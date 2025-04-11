ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $843,000 Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,534 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Coursera worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Coursera by 67.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Coursera by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $46,363.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 180,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,211.38. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

NYSE:COUR opened at $6.58 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

