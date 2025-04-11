Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 61,262 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,262 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $36,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Embree Financial Group grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 78,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 144,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.52 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.36 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.54.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

