ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 22,153 Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $215,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 2,627 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $126,673.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,059.42. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 57,606 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $2,554,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,698.35. This represents a 92.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,442 shares of company stock worth $5,568,733 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.34. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $54.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average is $44.00.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.22). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $99.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MIRM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

