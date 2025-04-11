ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,661 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Enterprises

In other news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,918.92. The trade was a 20.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $634,837.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,892.31. This trade represents a 78.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

