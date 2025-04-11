Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Electroneum has a market cap of $29.16 million and $4.36 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000677 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001216 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000097 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Electroneum Profile
Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.
Electroneum Coin Trading
