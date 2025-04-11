Electroneum (ETN) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Electroneum has a market cap of $29.16 million and $4.36 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000097 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

