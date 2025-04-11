Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 20,129 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 167.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,129 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 64,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 197,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after buying an additional 166,699 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,012,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,056,000 after buying an additional 362,399 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EYPT opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.39. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $23.65.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 226.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

