Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.07% of Dorman Products worth $81,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 518.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $76,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 832,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,639,499.30. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,779.72. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,557 shares of company stock worth $4,013,252. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Stock Down 3.9 %

DORM opened at $113.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.79. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.