Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Shares Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,742 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hagerty by 2,185.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27,864 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 137,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 39,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hagerty by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 3,108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $83,080.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,102,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,597.90. The trade was a 0.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Harris sold 3,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $33,084.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,235.09. The trade was a 11.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,125 shares of company stock worth $950,247. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HGTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hagerty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hagerty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HGTY

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of HGTY stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.95 and a beta of 0.88. Hagerty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $12.35.

Hagerty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.