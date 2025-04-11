CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 12,812 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,812 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,762,522,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 208.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $190,780,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,790,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,410,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,012 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total value of $127,678.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock opened at $92.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $107.17. The company has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

