Aviva PLC Sells 7,083 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of COCO stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $691,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,006,229 shares in the company, valued at $69,355,336.53. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ira Liran sold 20,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $810,816.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 814,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,629,081.14. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,811. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

