Aviva PLC Sells 7,083 Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,083 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Vita Coco were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
Shares of COCO stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $40.32. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.38.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.
The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.
