The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 31.70 ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Property Franchise Group had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 18.96%.

Shares of TPFG stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 406 ($5.19). 232,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,311. The company has a market capitalization of £258.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.42. The Property Franchise Group has a 52 week low of GBX 336.55 ($4.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.26). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 428.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 422.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of The Property Franchise Group from GBX 589 ($7.53) to GBX 595 ($7.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Michelle Brook sold 8,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 439 ($5.61), for a total value of £38,579.32 ($49,296.35). Company insiders own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

The Property Franchise Group PLC (AIM: TPFG) is the UK’s largest multi-brand property franchisor, with a network of over 1,946 outlets delivering high quality services to residential clients, combined with an established Financial Services business.

The Company was founded in 1986 and has since strategically grown to a diverse portfolio of 18 brands operating throughout the UK, comprising longstanding high-street focused brands and two hybrid brands.

