SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.7 %

GLD traded up $4.90 on Thursday, hitting $290.28. 5,440,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,437,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.23 and a 200-day moving average of $255.88. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $210.71 and a 12-month high of $291.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

