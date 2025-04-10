Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Quebecor Trading Up 0.6 %

About Quebecor

TSE:QBR.B traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.22. 229,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,808. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$27.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$33.56.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

