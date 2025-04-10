Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
QBR.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th.
Quebecor Trading Up 0.6 %
About Quebecor
Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.
