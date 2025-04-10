goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given a C$199.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

TD Securities set a C$199.00 price objective on goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GSY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$230.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of goeasy from C$228.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of goeasy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$207.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$220.60.

Shares of GSY stock traded down C$3.76 on Wednesday, reaching C$148.22. 35,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,975. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$158.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$169.02. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$134.01 and a 52 week high of C$206.02. The company has a current ratio of 82.04, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.45%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

