IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 516.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,707 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of IQVIA worth $20,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,131,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,956,087,000 after acquiring an additional 105,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $818,315,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,012,000 after purchasing an additional 902,226 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,380,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $406,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,017 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Bank of America reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.10.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $157.02 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.97 and a twelve month high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.91.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

