APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 207,601 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 577.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,601 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $18,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in DexCom by 266.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $914,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,268.76. This represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $990,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,063,918.86. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DXCM. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.52 and a 12 month high of $141.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

