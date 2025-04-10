APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 585,971 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 585,971 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.24% of SPS Commerce worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $135.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $218.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

Insider Transactions at SPS Commerce

In related news, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,429,783.68. The trade was a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.09, for a total transaction of $1,682,326.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,002 shares in the company, valued at $26,620,592.18. This trade represents a 5.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.