Harvard Bioscience’s (HBIO) “Sector Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their sector weight rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 60,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

