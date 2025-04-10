FibroBiologics’ (FBLG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

FBLG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of FibroBiologics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on FibroBiologics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get FibroBiologics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FBLG

FibroBiologics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of FBLG stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 114,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,009. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. FibroBiologics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $13.59.

FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroBiologics will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroBiologics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FibroBiologics by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 49,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroBiologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroBiologics by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroBiologics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FibroBiologics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

FibroBiologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FibroBiologics, Inc operates as a cell therapy, regenerative medicine company. It is developing a pipeline of treatments and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. It holds 150+ U.S. and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including disc degeneration, orthopedics, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, wound healing, reversing organ involution, and cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FibroBiologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroBiologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.