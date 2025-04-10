Argent Trust Co Sells 2,793 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,010. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.44. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

